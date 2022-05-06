Candidates agree on school, fight on poverty, law enforcement issues

CASS COUNTY – Candidates for U.S. Senate and Representative seats agreed on how to deal with issues ranging from school choice to ways to educate people to get them out of poverty.
The Cass County Republican Central Committee organized a meet the candidate program held Monday night at the Cass County Community Center inviting candidates for U.S. Senate Jim Carlin and Chuck Grassley, and candidates for Third District Representative Gary Leffler, Nicole Hasso and Zach Nunn. This is the second of two forums the committee was hosting, and Carlin, Leffler, and representatives for Grassley and Hasso attended. Nunn was unable to attend.
All the candidates agreed when it came to school choice, “the money should follow the student.” Parents should be able to choose where their children attend school whether it was public or private And parental rights were extremely important.
“Did you ever think in the history of Iowa that we would get to the point where we would have a parental right bill? So we can see what’s going on in the classroom? What’s being taught?” Leffler said.
Candidates also agreed it was important to assist people when they needed it, but educate people on the importance of taking care of themselves, and not depending on government assistance. Carlin said it’s important to have a “sliding scale” program to allow people to get off assistance gradually, which would help people to support themselves and not need assistance.
“If you make a couple extra dollars, many of these families lose their medicaid, or they lose their food stamps, or they lose their assistance. Put them in a position that gets them on a track to be independent by working or going to school, and not take them away when they make a couple of dollars,” Carlin said.
All candidates said it was important to support law enforcement, and many suggested offering a signing bonus to encourage people to go into the industry. Hasso’s representative said it was important to increase funding for law enforcement to help them do their job. All candidates agreed one way to stop the flow of illegal drugs into the country is to build the wall at the southern border. Carlin said a lot comes through the mail overseas, and sanctions for withholding aid could help stop the flow that way. Hasso’s representative said a strong economy could help cut down on illegal drug use because it would give people more legal opportunities for employment, and they would be less likely to sell illegal drugs for a living.
Finally, all agreed that defunding certain parts of government is one way to reduce waste, using the department of energy as an example, which was created to lower the nation’s dependence on foreign energy.