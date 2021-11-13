ATLANTIC – The Atlantic School Board approved registrations, contract recommendations and volunteer coaches during its meeting Wednesday night.
Resignations include Cathy Williams and Jodie Allen, both Washington Elementary Teachers, and contract recommendations included Taylor Jones as Washington paraeducator, Middle School Principal Josh Rasmussen as Interim JV Boys Basketball Coach, Ed Den Beste as Interim Ninth Grade Boys Basketball Coach.Sarah Rose and Katie Hedegaard as Winter Cheerleading Co-Sponsors, Matt Best and Bryce Smith as Assistant Boys Track Coaches and Cole Renken as Ninth Grade Girls Basketball Coach. They also approved the following people for volunteer coaches: Jacey Hoegh and Zach Christensen, Boys Basketball; Todd Killion, Peter Smith, Mike Greving, Chase Roller, Caleb Smith and Ryan South: Wrestling; and Kelbe Flathers, Dance Coach.
Atlantic Superintendent Steve Barber also told the board that since the district has over 100 employees they would be subject to the vaccination mandate in which employees need to receive a COVID shot by Jan. 4 However, a federal judge has put a temporary stay on the mandate. Barber said the district would have to discuss how the district would handle the issue if the stay was lifted.
“That would mean employees would have to prove that they’re vaccinated,” he said. “If they are unvaccinated, they would be required to take a weekly test and wear a face covering.”
Barber said the district would not have to pay for the tests.