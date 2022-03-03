ADAIR COUNTY – The Adair County Board of Supervisors approved Wednesday working with a new company to redesign and host the county’s website.
Adair County Auditor Mandy Berg said county officials had planned to “revamp” the website this year, budgeting $10,000 for it, because the current provider does not offer customer service beyond helping to design the website.
Berg said she had spoken to two companies, Snyder Teospatial, and Revised Government Website, about the project, which offered similar features and costs. There were also custom features available that Berg wanted to highlight, including online web forms, email notifications and a request center.
She said the online web forms could be helpful to fill out applications online.
“The engineer’s office said at one time they wanted to put employment applications online,” Berg said, “They could fill one out online and would automatically be sent to (the engineer’s office).”
The request center allowed people to make a request online, and it would automatically be emailed to the correct person. The email notifications would email people if something on the web site changed — such as if an agenda for a meeting was posted.
Berg said the price would increase with more custom features, and it would take longer to get the website up and running with those. Both companies said it would take four to six weeks to get the website revamped and working without custom features.
The board approved working with a new company and revamping the website with just the “basic” features, and allowing Berg to make the decision of which company to work with, since she would be doing the majority of work to get it set up. Berg said she would bring more information on price and custom features available at a future meeting, and was looking at ballpark figures of $7,000 for set up and between $1,100 and $1,500 for hosting costs.