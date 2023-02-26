Pedestrian/car accident

Atlantic Police and emergency personnel were called to a pedestrian/car accident on Saturday, Feb. 25 at the intersection of Highway 6/Seventh Street and Mulberry Street at approximately 5:13 p.m. Misty Rhoads was driving a 2015 Chevrolet Equniox west bound on Highway 6/Seventh Street when Jennifer Vinci ran across the street and was struck by the vehicle. Vinci was transported to Cass Health for minor injuries. The Atlantic Police Department was assisted at the scene by deputies from the Cass County Sheriff's Office, members of the Atlantic Fire Department and EMS.

