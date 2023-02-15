Pregnancy

Bills are advancing in the Iowa House and Senate that would increase penalties for assaulting pregnant people. 

 Photo by Oscar Wong/Getty Images

Those who assault pregnant people would face a punishment of up to five years in prison under a bill that was advanced Tuesday by an Iowa Senate subcommittee.

