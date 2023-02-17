Two qualify for National Speech and Debate Contest

ATLANTIC – Atlantic students Alix Nath and Margaret McCurdy learned their fate while standing on a stage. They discovered they would be competing in the National Speech and Debate contest later this year.
Since November, the two had been working on a piece entitled “She Kills Monsters,” about two sisters. After one passes away, the other learns more about her while playing Dungeons and Dragons. They recently performed that piece in the hopes of qualifying for the National Speech and Debate Contest to be held in Arizona in June, and they were standing on stage with other contestants waiting to find out the decision. Their reaction to the news that they qualified varied from “crazy” to “shocking” and “exciting.”
“It was just this crazy moment,” McCurdy said. “I was losing my mind a little bit.”
“It was just shock and excitement all at once,” Nath said. “ (Our reaction was) ‘Woah- we just did that.”
Coach Trisha Niceswanger echoed those same excited and shock feelings.
“(When we realized) there are only a few names left (when the winners were announced it) got all of our hearts racing.thinking ‘oh my gosh could this be it?’” she said. “I was the proud speech coach. I started crying. And the kids were just bouncing off the walls and screaming, ‘Oh my gosh. We’re going to Nationals.’”
The two had a variety of scripts to choose from when they were trying to determine what piece to perform. Nath said the piece was perfect because it was a combination of comedy and drama.
“It held both very comedic and funny aspects as well as a few serious moments that could really connect,” Nath said. “It encased dramedy perfectively.”
Both said they participated in theater productions, worked together on debate topics, and just clicked as a duo when they decided to perform an acting piece together.
“I just loved participating in that environment and performing,” McCurdy said.
“This year, I just went all out because (I thought) what’s the worst that could happen? And then the best thing that could happen (happened),” Nath said.
McCurdy said credit goes to her coaches Nichswanger and Troy Roach for the win.
“We couldn’t do it without the dedication of the coaches,” she said.
Niceswanger said she appreciates the hard work Nath and McCurdy put in to achieve this accomplishment.
“They’re so talented, and they really put in the work to build these characters,” she said.
McCurdy also received first place in Dramatic Interpretation, and Nath also placed third in Program Oral Interpretation. Nick Bennett placed fourth in Humorous Interpretation and other students who performed included the duo of Josie Handlos and Kayla Atkinson; J Molina in Program Oral Interpretation; Kelsey Pross in Original Oratory; and Nissa Molgaard in Extemporaneous Speaking.
She said students still have a chance to qualify for the National Contest because some will be participating in Student Congress next month. Students participate in a mock congress during the event, and write and bring bills to present. There is also a “Last chance qualifier” contest in April.
In other speech news, Nichswager said three entries advanced to state from District Large Group Contest in Creston.
“At State, performers are in front of three judges,” she said. “If at least two nominate them, they can be honored at the All-State Festival. These are recognized as the best in the state. Of those three, one Ensemble Acting piece was nominated for Performing All-State!”
That means, Bennett and Nath, along with Katie Birge, Aiden Sanny and Brady Wagner will be performing the piece “Spooky Dog and the Teenage Gang Mysteries” on Feb. 18 at the Iowa State campus.