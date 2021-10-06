ATLANTIC – About a dozen people met with a few members of the Atlantic Parks and Recreation Board Monday night to discuss ways to improve the Sunnyside Pool.
Previous meetings had been held earlier this year, and one of the top ideas was improving aquatic options, including the addition of a splash pad. Members of the park board and city officials suggested holding a meeting to get ideas from the public specifically related to Sunnyside Pool to help the board come up with a plan. There was no discussion on the cost of improvements.
Visitors were asked to rank their top three ideas and the most popular was to continue to have an outdoor pool and make any mechanical repairs needed. The second most popular was adding more water park features to the pool, including slides or a mushroom-like structure in the shallow end. The third most popular idea was to group recreational options together or put things like the pool, a splash pad and shelter area all in the same place.