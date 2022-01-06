ATLANTIC – On paper, this year’s Rollin Dyer Invitational appears to be one of the toughest and best in several years.
Not to say it isn’t tough every year. Each year, Atlantic-CAM’s home wrestling extravaganza, named for the longtime Atlantic High School athletic director and coach, is one of the most elite in southwest Iowa.
But this year’s meet, set for Saturday at Atlantic High School, has a couple of weights that are really stacked with ranked wrestlers. Get through the field unscathed, and you definitely have earned the right to call yourself one of the best.
Forty ranked wrestlers, including seven from Blair (Neb.), will vie for titles in each of 14 weight classes. Three of those classes – 120, 138 and 195 – have at least five ranked wrestlers, meaning that someone who’s ranked highly could land on the lowest rung of the podium when the final placewinners are announced.
All but one of the weight classes has at least one ranked wrestler, and 12 of them have at least two.
It’s a field that Atlantic-CAM coach Tim Duff says is as tough and strong as ever.
“We’ve added some temas that will have some really good, quality wrestlers,” he said, noting the addition of Blair, Neb., a strong contender for the Nebraska Class B title, and Greene County, the Jefferson-based team that is very strong in the lower weights.”
Duff also noted that each of the other teams are improving or have strong individuals and each of them are working on improving their cultures, getting wrestlers to realize what it takes to win and be successful.
“It’s going to be a great day of wrestling and we’re going to see some great quarterfinal, semifinal and placement matches,” he said. “Some kids you may not have heard of will have the chance to upset some guys and make a name for themselves. At this point of the season, you’re looking to find areas where you can be successful and find holds and techniques that will score some points, help dictate the tempo and set the pace and impose your will on opponents.”
Locally, Atlantic-CAM has three ranked wrestlers in the field: freshman Aiden Smith at 106, ranked fourth; Ethan Follmann, the senior who’s ranked ninth at 132; and senior Kadin Stutzman, second at 170.
AHSTW’s Denver Pauley, a senior, is ranked 12th at 170. Audubon senior Cooper Nielsen is part of a crowded ranked field at 195; he’s ranked seventh in Class 1A.
Three ranked Iowa teams are in the field, per IAwrestle: Underwood, third in Class 1A; and Class 2A squads Sergeant Bluff-Luton (fifth) and Glenwood (ninth). Collectively, they bring in 16 wrstlers ranked in the new IAwrestle rankings issued this week. Bondurant-Farrar, competing in Class 3A but was just outside the state rankings, has five ranked in the top 12.
Blair, a Class B team (second largest tier of schools in Nebraska), is ranked fourth in tournament action by the Nebraska Scholastic Wrestling Coaches Association.
Who’s the favorite? Certainly, the ranked teams must be in the conversation but it may not necessarily be one of those teams.
“The team that is the most solid top to bottom will have the best chance to win (a team title),” said Duff. “It’ll be interesting to see how the team title chase plays out.”
Wrestling action kicks off at 10 a.m., with placing up to sixth place. Besides the host Trojans, AHSTW and Audubon, competing teams are Alta-Aurelia, Blair (Neb.), Bondurant-Farrar, Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln, Denison-Schleswig, Glenwood, Greene County, Humboldt, Interstate 35 Truro, New Hampton/Turkey Valley, Red Oak, Sergeant Bluff-Luton and Underwood.
WEIGHT-BY-WEIGHT
Here’s how things stack up at each weight, with potential championship matchups at some weights. Also included is who Atlantic-CAM, Audubon and AHSTW are expected to enter at each weight. All rankings come via IAwrestle or the NSWCA:
106: Atlantic-CAM’s Aiden Smith is ranked fourth in Class 2A, having gotten off to a 22-5 start. He might face Blair’s Hudson Loges, ranked second in Nebraska Class B. Loges placed second and Smith fifth at the Council Bluffs Wrestling Classic; the two did not meet. Smith does have a 6-4 win over a potential opponent in Ethan Skoglund of Sergeant Bluff-Luton.
Of interest is whether Underwood will send Molly Allen into action. She won the Western Iowa Conference championship, possibly the first girl ever to win a championship in that conference.
Audubon will probably send Evan Stanerson into action and AHSTW Aiden Akers.
113: Vincent Mayberry of Glenwood, ranked fifth in Iowa Class 2A, is a returning state qualifier. He’s expected to be challenged by Iowa Class 2A top-ranked Kale Petersen of Greene County, plus Blair’s Luke Frost (Nebraska Class B No. 6) and Connor Fiser of Bondurant-Farrar (No. 6 Iowa Class 3A).
Josh Hass (11-11) will compete here for Atlantic-CAM; Brendyn Conn of AHSTW competed here at the Western Iowa Conference meet.
120: Underwood’s Blake Allen was one of four Eagles who competed for a championship at the Council Bluffs Classic, and his efforts ended up with a runner-up finish in a meet where he recorded two pins and two technical falls.
Blair’s Jesse Loges is ranked sixth in Nebraska Class B and will be in a field that incldues Matthew Beem of Glenwood (No. 4 Iowa Class 2A), Tyce Clarken of Humboldt (No. 11 Iowa Class 2A) and Cody Hay of Bondurant-Farrar (No. 7 Iowa Class 3A).
For Atlantic-CAM’s Cruz Weaver (14-11), this has been his main weight; Loges pinned Weaver at the Council Bluffs Wrestling Classic.
126: Atlantic-CAM’s Ethan Follmann, fifth a year ago at 120, is ranked ninth at 132 but will be moving to this weight class for the Dyer. Follmann, who was a member of CAM’s state championship football team, is in a particularly strong weight class that’s headlined by Sergeant Bluff-Luton’s Bo Koedam. Ranked fifth in Class 2A, Koedam recently took runner-up honors at the Council Bluffs Classic.
Underwood’s Westin Allen, ranked sixth in Class 1A, was the Western Iowa Conference champion. Also ranked are Jayden Gargano of Humboldt (Class 2A No. 12) and Maximus Riggins of Bondurant-Farrar (No. 6 in Class 3A).
AHSTW’s Braden Fineran will probably get the call here.
132: A showdown is possible between a returning state champion – Greene County’s McKinley Robbins – and a state runner-up in Underwood’s Gable Porter, this, in a weight class with at least three returning state placewinners. Porter is the top-ranked man in Class 1A and recently won a championship at the Council Bluffs Classic, while Robbins is ranked second in Class 2A and has a second-place finish at the outstanding Cliff Keen Invitational hosted by Independence and a championship at the Carroll Invitational.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton’s Noah Parmelee is ranked eighth in Class 2A as the bracket’s other ranked wrestler.
Easton O’Brien (14-12) will compete here for Atlantic-CAM. The likely competitor for Audubon may be Zeke Konkler, and for AHSTW Tyson Osbahr.
138: Five ranked wrestlers could make for an interesting number of scenarios for potential headlinining matchups as early as the quarterfinals. The field is led by Underwood’s Stevie Barnes, currently ranked second in Iowa Class 1A. He is a returning state runner-up, competing a year ago at 126. Barnes took silver at the Council Bluffs Classic after dropping a hard-fought sudden-victory championship match.
Bondurant-Farrar’s Chase Fiser is ranked third in Ioa Class 3A and placed third at state in Class 2A a year ago; the Bluejays are growing quickly and are now in Class 3A this winter. Blair’s Brock Templar, ranked fifth in Nebraska Class B, has been making noise as a freshman.
Rounding out the field are a pair of returning state qualifiers: Interstate 35’s Ryan Steenlage (Iowa Class 1A No. 10) and Ty Koedam of Sergeant Bluff-Luton (No. 5 Iowa Class 2A).
Dante Hedrington (13-9) is expected to get the call for Atlantic-CAM. AHSTW senior Hayden Fischer has moved between 138 and 145, but will probably compete at 138 at the Dyer. Audubon will likely have Alex Hansen, who wrestled at this weight at the Western Iowa Conference meet.
145: Several Underwood wrestlers had outstanding weekends at the Council Bluffs Classic, and Hagen Heistand was another example, taking second in going 7-1 on that weekend. He’s the top-ranked man in Iowa Class 1A.
Hunter Steffans of Sergeant Bluff-Luton, ranked fifth in Iowa Class 2A, is a returning state qualifier while Blair’s Landon Templar, ranked third in Nebraska Class B, is overcoming some injuries but has proven to be among the best in his class.
Brent Masker (11-6) will compete for Atlantic-CAM, while Audubon might send Evan Alt to the mats and AHSTW Kayden Baxter.
152: Sergeant Bluff-Luton’s Zander Ernst, ranked second in Iowa Class 2A, took the bronze medal at the Council Bluffs Classic, while Blair’s Yoan Camejo (Nebraska Class B No. 5) was 16th. The two did not meet at the Classic. The only other ranked wrestler is Class 2A No. 11 Gavin Scheuerman of Greene County, a returning state qualifier.
Tanner O’Brien (13-12) will be the man for Atlantic-CAM. Aiden Martin of AHSTW has competed at both 152 and 160 and will likely get the call here. Gabe Jensen of Audubon wrestled at this weight at the Western Iowa Conference meet, as did AHSTW’s Dayden Moertl.
160: Two wrestlers who placed high in a pair of elite Midwestern tournaments highlight this weight class: Blair’s Charlie Powers and Red Oak’s Dawson Bond.
Powers, the top ranked wrestler in Nebraska Class B, placed fifth at the Council Bluffs Classic, going 7-1 on the weekend, losing only a championship first-round match; one of Powers’ wins was over Glenwood’s Tate Mayberry. Bond is ranked eighth in Iowa Class 2A and recently placed eighth in the gold bracket of the Kansas City (Mo.) Stampede, another of the Midwest’s most prestigious tournaments.
Sophomore Owen Hoover (14-7) has seen action lately for Atlantic-CAM at this weight. AHSTW’s Garrison Gettler is a returning state qualifier and was ranked earlier this season; he placed second at the Western Iowa Conference meet. Keegan Deist will probably go at it for Audubon.
170: Atlantic-CAM senior Kadin Stutzman, a returning state qualifier, has been on a mission this season. Ranked second in Class 2A, he has two tournament championships – Joe Fitch and the Council Bluffs Classic – in hand, and his lone two losses were tight decisions to highly-ranked Class 3A wrestlers from Waukee and Southeast Polk.
AHSTW senior Denver Pauley, ranked 12th in Class 1A, won his weight class at the Western Iowa Conference meet and could be a strong contender for a championship match with Stutzman.
182: Seregeant Bluff-Luton’s Garrett McHugh, ranked 11th in Class 2A, is the lone ranked wrestler in this weight class. Atlantic-CAM’s Jarrett Armstrong (21-6) has gotten off to a strong start this season, and with a good showing in what appears to be a wide-open class has the potential to be ranked in the next IAwrestle poll.
Either Kolby Weis or Nate Jorgensen could be the wrestler for AHSTW; for Audubon, it’ll probably be Lane Barber.
195: Glenwood’s CJ Carter is top-ranked in Iowa Class 2A, following a fifth-place finish at the Council Bluffs Classic. Along the way, he picked up a 7-1 win over Underwood’s Carter Davis, ranked 11th in Iowa Class 1A.
Audubon’s Cooper Nielsen is ranked seventh in Class 1A, with his biggest win a championship at the Western Iowa Conference meet, but at 220 pounds; he did not face Davis at the WIC meet, as Davis competed at 195.
Other ranked wrestlers in the field are Braden McShane of New Hampton/Turkey Valley (No. 11 Class 2A); Jaxson Hildebrand of Denison-Schleswig (No. 9 Class 3A); and John Powers of Bondurant-Farrar (No. 8 Class 3A).
Brenden Casey (15-10) is the likely competitor for Atlantic-CAM.
220: This is the only weight class that has no ranked wrestlers. Miles Mundorf (17-7) will probably get the nod here for Atlantic-CAM, while Henry Lund of AHSTW placed third at the Western Iowa Conference meet.
285: The top two at this weight class are Interstate 35’s Ryley Snell (No. 5 Class 1A) and Easton Eledge of Underwood (No. 12 Class 1A).
Look for Atlantic-CAM to send Nathan Keiser (9-11) to the mat, for AHSTW Jaicob Madsen and for Audubon Alex Foran.