CASS COUNTY — The Cass County Board of Supervisors are considering how to structure a potential tax incentive for a new business located east of Atlantic.
Last fall Drew and Kimberly Comes, owners of Bluebird Hill, began construction on the new “event venue” and expect to open this spring.
The county has been considering structuring an incentive for new business in the county, but has no formal guidelines, opting instead to structure each deal according to the needs and impact of the business involved.
In this case, the board is considering a two-year tax rebate with 75% off the first year and 40-50% off the second.
“Because it’s an unincorporated rural area it doesn’t qualify for your normal TIF type things. But we’d like to be able to do something to encourage people that are entrepreneurs that want to start some type of commercial enterprise in an unincorporated area,” Board Chairman Steve Baier said Tuesday.
“The hard thing to do is to come up with a hard and fast policy when there are so many variations, especially out in a rural area where size and cost of the structure being built; number of employees, the total amount of economic activity that is going to be generated — all those are variables that, truthfully can be much more diverse than what you can get on a storefront on Chestnut Street.”
The board made no decision Tuesday — but was in general agreement to move forward with an incentive once the details had been hammered out. Baier said he thought a deal could be worked out within weeks rather than months.
The County is also working creating a new economic development fund, using the proceeds from the sale of the Valley Business Park north of Interstate 80 along Highway 71. The property was owned by the Cass/Atlantic Development Corporation (CADCO) and Audubon County Economic Development (ACED) who purchased the property in 2007 in the hope of developing it. The effort was ultimately unsuccessful and the property was sold at auction in December.
The county’s share of the proceeds, a little over $1 million, will be used to create the new fund. Since the fund has not yet been officially created, the county has not yet received its share of the funds. But Baier said once it has been established it gives the county even more flexibility in providing new incentives to new business.
“It may take the form of incentives, it could be a variety of things,” Baier said. “There is all kinds of possibilities.”
Incentives could take the form of assisting with new infrastructure, updating existing infrastructure or even the construction of a building that could be leased out. The final structure and use of the fund has yet to be worked out.