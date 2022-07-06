Moisture in southwest Iowa in “okay” category

ATLANTIC – Rain and moisture are always on the minds of farmers, especially when it’s less than one would hope to have. And while Cass County is considered abnormally dry according to the state’s drought monitor, ISU Field Agronomist Mike Witt said he would classify it and other southwest Iowa counties in the “okay” category.
“Southwest Iowa is kind of on that - I don't want to say good - but you're on the okay bubble,” Witt said Tuesday. “Could we use some more rain? Yes. Do we need to continue to have some timely rain? Yes. Are you guys at a severe moisture deficit in comparison to other areas? No you're not.”
One of those other areas is in northwest Iowa, specifically in Plymouth and Woodbury counties, which parts of each are considered in extreme drought. Other northwest Iowa counties, including Sioux, O’Brien, Clay, Palo Alto, Cherokee and Buena Vista, are in severe drought and moderate drought.
Witt said the need for moisture is going to get more critical as corn starts to pollinate, and soybeans start to flower, which is expected in the next couple of weeks. Witt spoke before the rain on Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, but said there were chances throughout the week for rain. The National Weather Service said rain was expected Wednesday morning, Wednesday night and this morning and tonight.
According to the National Agricultural Statistic Service, 62% of the state’s corn is in good condition, 19% is fair, 3% is poor, 1% is very poor and 15% is excellent. As far as soybeans, 64% is good, 20% is fair, 2% is poor, 1% is very poor and 13% is excellent.