ATLANTIC — The Atlantic City Council will consider accepting its 2024 budget Wednesday that includes a small increase in the property tax levy, but will remain “tentative” while the Legislature works on a possible overhaul of the state’s property tax system.
City to consider approve 2024 budget
Jeff
