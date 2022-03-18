ATLANTIC – The Atlantic School Board accepted a bid of $429,773 from United Construction Service Wednesday night for the reconstruction of the south parking lot at the high school.
The project will include the parking lot on the back side of the high school and the driveway between the high school and the track. Work is expected to start this summer.
A similar project was done last summer on the west parking lot of the high school and Snyder and Associates Representative Dave Sturm said previously the conditions of the parking lot weren’t good.
“(The back parking lot is) pretty much completely gone, turning to gravel in several locations.” Strum said last month.
Atlantic Superintendent Steve Barber said there were six bids for the project, with United Construction Service being the lowest. Other bids were PCS $435,325, Carley Construction $477,603, Caliber Concrete $486,449, Bluffs Paving, $495,003 and A & W Enterprise $525,000. He said the project was originally estimated to cost $496,436.
Since the bids came in lower, Barber said one possible addition to the project was fixing the facing on a loading dock on the back side of the high school. Sturm had suggested adding that repair last month if costs came in lower than estimated since it was needed, and would ask United Construction Service if that could be included in the project.