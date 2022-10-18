Soils competition

SW District Treasurer Dylan Comes, Joaquin Wailes, Charles Klemmensen, Daniel Freund, DJ Shepperd, Brent Masker, COlton Rudy, SW District VP Colin Bauer, SW State President George Martin,

Front row  Callee Pellett, Claire Pellett, Brett Dreager, Mary McCurdy, Charli Goff

 By Jeff Lundquist NT Publisher

The Atlantic FFA chapter competed in the Southwest Iowa District Soils Judging Contest at the Armstrong Research Farm in Lewis on Wednesday, September 21st. There were 188 FFA members that made up 46 teams from 23 schools at the Soils Career Development Event.

