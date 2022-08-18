ATLANTIC - Atlantic restaurant owner Jake Weitzel is appealing a decision by the Atlantic City Council to approve a renewal of a liquor license for his restaurant saying the city did not follow proper procedures and was unfairly singling him out.
Two weeks ago the council refused to approve the renewal of the license after Councilman Dana Halder complained that Weitzel was not following city code when it came to weed abatement at his restaurant. Councilman Gerald Brink also contended that the business had been closed by the state Inspections and Appeal department .
“Why should we be giving a liquor permit to a business that is already closed down,” Brink said at the Aug. 2 council meeting.
“I have some issues with the way the property is being kept,” Halder said on Aug. 2. “They are not following our city ordinances as far as keeping it cleaned up.”
He claimed there was garbage “in the back” and the parking lot needed repair along with weeds “all around the place.”
Weitzel appealed the decision to the Iowa Alcoholic Beverages Division (ABD), which is allowing him to continue to sell and serve alcohol during the appeals process. Wednesday night at the Council meeting City Clerk Barb Barrick read Weitzel’s appeal letter from Aug. 11 to the Council in which he says the punishment does not fit the crime.
“It is my understanding that the procedural process which should have occurred would have included the city first sending me a letter to express their concerns, provide me a time frame to resolve the issue and if the issue was not resolved then the city would mow it themselves and bill me for it. None of these above-mentioned processes occurred, I am unable to find and processes or procedures which state I could be denied a license renewal for such violations which had not been formally brought to my attention.” he wrote.
Barrick noted that a notice was sent to him in June, but could not say if he received it.
According to Atlantic City code section 50.6 the city will send a certified letter to the property owner notifying them of the nature of the problem, it’s location, what needs to be done and give a “reasonable time” to clean up.
If the property owner fails to do so “the City will abate it and assess the costs against the property owner.” The property owner may also request a hearing before the council.
Weitzel also stated that Brinks claim the business had been shut down by the state was false.
“During a routine inspection some items were brought to my attention that needed to be changed,” he wrote. “Due to limited employee availability I choose to voluntarily shut down after the inspections so that I could make these changes and also utilize this time to rebrand my restaurant.”
According to the Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals, the restaurant was subject to a routine inspection on June 17 and nine minor violations were found. The restaurant was not, however, closed down by the state.
Weitzel added that he has observed “multiple” businesses in town that have grass and weeds growing on their property, “none of which have received the same level of repercussion of licenses.”
“I am concerned that there might be inconsistencies in not only the implementation of processes and procedures but also the punishments that are being provided to various local business owners,” he said.
ABD will now set a date for hearing via phone that will include Weitzel and a representative from the city after which a decision will be made to uphold the council decision or reverse it.
Halder has volunteered to represent the city in that hearing.