Produce in the Park Sept. 1: Homemade Ice Cream, Visit From APD, and More!

ATLANTIC – Produce in the Park is excited to welcome B&D’s Homemade Ice Cream to the Atlantic City Park this Thursday, Sept. 1 from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.. B&D’s will be serving homemade ice cream and root beer floats, while Hungry Spartan Pizza will be selling pizza by the slice. Jason Reed will be performing a free concert, and 20 food and craft vendors are expected.
Sept. 1 is a great day for free taste testing at the park. Maggie and Kelly Mueller of Noble Provisions will be this week’s Guest Chefs. Mullers sell beef at the market, and on Sept. 1 they will be grilling burgers and offering free samples. To draw attention to seasonal produce, Mullers will be topping some burgers with locally grown tomatoes and onions.
Just across the park, Master Gardener Dottie Krogh will be offering samples of homemade apple butter and sharing recipes for folks who want to make their own at home. Shoppers who don’t want to make their own apple butter can buy apple butter from vendor Sue’s Country Garden.
A number of organizations will be visiting the park on Sept. 1, including the Atlantic Public Library, Cass Health’s Senior Life Solutions, Atlantic Parks and Recreation, and the Atlantic Police Department. Atlantic Parks & Rec is bringing an improved version of the Water Battleship game to the park; kids and adults are reminded to wear clothing that can get a little wet!
Atlantic Police Chief Devin Hogue will be at Produce in the Park asking folks to “lend a hand” in building a safer and stronger community. To represent that partnership, kids and adults at the park will be invited to cover their hands in washable paint and put their handprints on an Atlantic Police Department patrol car.
Produce in the Park- Food Trucks: B & D's Homemade Ice Cream & root beer floats, Hungry Spartan Pizza; Live Music: Jason Reed; Celebrity Meet & Greet: Atlantic Police Chief Devin Hogue will be at the park with a squad car; Fresh, Local Produce: Green beans, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, zucchini, shallots, eggplant, garlic, potatoes, and more!; Meat: Beef, pork, chicken, and lamb; Staples: Farm-fresh eggs, honey, granola; Treats: Pastries, fresh-squeezed lemonade, popcorn; Crafts and more: Fall-scented candles and soaps, bath and body products, embroidered towels, car fresheners, plants for your home garden, art prints, and jewelry; Activities: Water Battleship and yard games with Atlantic Parks and Recreation, Atlantic Public Library (bring your library card!), Cass County Master Gardeners fall gardening and plant sale information and apple butter taste tests and recipes, Cass Health’s Senior Life Solutions; Guest Chef: Noble Provisions hamburgers; Free drawing for farm-fresh eggs (sponsored by the Cass County Local Food Policy Council)
Payment methods accepted: All vendors accept cash. Many accept credit cards, Venmo, and Farmers Market Nutrition Program (FMNP) Senior and WIC checks. All qualifying food vendors accept SNAP/EBT (also known as food stamps). All fresh produce vendors both accept and distribute Double Up Food Bucks (coupons given for SNAP/EBT purchases of fresh produce).
Produce in the Park September 2022 farmers markets are sponsored by the Atlantic Community Promotion Commission, Cass Health, Cass County Tourism, First Whitney Bank and Trust, the Atlantic Area Chamber of Commerce, and Deter Motor Co.
For updates on Produce in the Park, follow Produce in the Park on Facebook (www.facebook.com/ProduceInThePark) or Instagram (www.instagram.com/produceintheparkatlanticia/), or visit the Produce in the Park website to sign up for the e-newsletter at www.produceintheparkatlanticiowa.com. For information on vending at the park, contact Market Manager Brigham Hoegh at produceintheparkatlanticiowa@gmail.com or 712-249-5870.