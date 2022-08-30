Produce in the Park Sept. 1: Homemade Ice Cream, Visit From APD, and More!

Atlantic Parks and Recreation Director Bryant Rasmussen stands next to the new and improved Water Battleship game setup. People of all ages are invited to play water battleship at Produce in the Park on Sept. 1. 

 (photo contributed)

ATLANTIC – Produce in the Park is excited to welcome B&D’s Homemade Ice Cream to the Atlantic City Park this Thursday, Sept. 1 from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.. B&D’s will be serving homemade ice cream and root beer floats, while Hungry Spartan Pizza will be selling pizza by the slice. Jason Reed will be performing a free concert, and 20 food and craft vendors are expected.

