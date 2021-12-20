DES MOINES – The Atlantic airport, along with dozen other southwest area airports, will receive funding from the recently passed infrastructure bill Rep. Cindy Axne announced Friday.
Atlantic will receive $159,000 from the bill, and while it’s unclear on exactly what the money can be used for, officials said there are a number of projects that are being considered.
“The (Airport Commission) will have to review that,” Atlantic City Administrator John Lund said Friday. “There are a few outstanding questions on what is eligible for it.”
Among the Commission’s capital improvement plan are repairs and replacement to the airfield lighting system for runways 12/30 and 2/20; an east taxilane extension; an eight unit nested Tee Hanger including apron and taxiway construction.
The funding administered by the Federal Aviation Administration is part of more than $5 billion that is projected to reach Iowa over the next five years.
“Iowa relies on its airports – both big and small – to transport our goods to market and our people to where they need to be,” said Rep. Axne. “This investment will help our airports develop vital infrastructure to keep them safe. I’m proud to have voted to ensure our airports received this much-needed funding so they can meet our needs for years to come.”
Several airports within Iowa’s Third Congressional District will receive funds, including:
$5,490,066 for the Des Moines Airport
$295,000 for the Ankeny Airport
$295,000 for the Council Bluffs Airport
$159,000 for the Atlantic Airport
$159,000 for the Clarinda Airport
$159,000 for the Creston Airport
$159,000 for the Perry Airport
$159,000 for the Red Oak Airport
$159,000 for the Shenandoah Airport
$159,000 for the Winterset Airport
$110,000 for the Greenfield Airport
$110,000 for the Guthrie Center Airport