Griswold music club

Front row: Laura Amos, Sandy Kneisel, Dois Rieken, Nancy Lynch, Eileen Denne, Fern Lindvall Second row: Pat Barnes, Donna Perdue, Elsa Casey, Linda Parker, Robin Drake, Donna Reimers, Shirley Bierbaum, Jan Brown, Michelle Hartfield, Lila Hoogeveen

The meeting of the Griswold Tuesday Music Club was called to order on February 7th, 2023, by President Robin Drake at the United Church of Christ with sixteen members answering the roll call question: “Name a fact about Tuesday Music Club.”

Trending Food Videos