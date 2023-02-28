The meeting of the Griswold Tuesday Music Club was called to order on February 7th, 2023, by President Robin Drake at the United Church of Christ with sixteen members answering the roll call question: “Name a fact about Tuesday Music Club.”
Judy Duhn addressed the group about the upcoming open house and silent auction at the Griswold Library on Friday, February 24th from 6:00-9:00 p.m.
Shirley Bierbaum motioned and Michelle Hartfield seconded the motion to donate money individually to the library. Motion was approved.
Michelle Hartfield described a book called “The Great Composers” from the Griswold Library donated in memory of Marilyn Jackson. Quite a number of books about music have been donated to the Griswold library by the Tuesday Music Club.
Sandy Kneisel read a thank you note to the club sent by Jennifer
Bloomberg, daughter of Nancy Wohlenhaus, for the funeral flowers.
Michelle Hartfield presented a musical moment about how 19th Century sheet music sometimes was sold at a different price than marked. For instance, Clayton Summy Publishing sold it’s sheet music at a discount.
New business was a discussion about expenses for the Centennial Celebration. Laura Amos moved and Nancy Lynch seconded for the club to make a donation to the Griswold Fifth Grade trip to the Omaha Symphony. Motion was approved. Further donations will be discussed at the next meeting.
The yearbook committee chairman is Robin Drake, gifts and cards: Michelle Hartfield, historian: Nancy Lynch, photographer: Pat Barnes, secretary: Elsa Casey
Shirley Bierbaum reported that the scrapbook table and memorabilia will be set up for the Centennial Celebration on April 4th. RSVP’s are due on March 25th.
The archive committee is in charge of the display. Robin Drake gave Doris Rieken craft ribbon and music notes to be used by the decorating committee.
March 7th is the next meeting at Faith Lutheran Church. The program will be the emergence of Modern American Music to be presented by Cathy Vannausdle.
Roll call is a favorite American composer or song. Laura Amos will present the musical moment.
After the business meeting, Doris Rieken presented a program about music during America’s Industrial Age 1860-1890. During this time, American music became commercialized. Charles K. Harris, banjoist, songwriter, and publisher in Milwaukee, Wisconsin wrote ballads such as “After the Ball,” “Baby Hands,” “For Sale a Baby,” “Mother Was a Lady,” and “Take Back Your Gold." Tin Pan Alley, the song-publishing industry in New York City, produced songs like “Break the News to Mother,” “A Hot Time in the Old Town Tonight,” "Ain’t She Sweet,” “Alexander’s Ragtime Band,” and “A Bird in a Gilded Cage”on sheet music.
Laura Amos sang “Oh ‘Dem Golden Slippers” accompanied by Doris Rieken.
Doris Rieken read the lyrics of “The Daring Young Man on the Flying Trapeze” which was written by the British lyricist and singer George Leybourne, with music by Gaston Lyle, and arranged by Alfred Lee. It was about a trapeze artist named Jules Leotard for whom the one piece dancer’s garment was named. The song was popularized in 1934 in a movie called “It Happened One Night.”
Co-hostesses were Pat Barnes and Sandy Kneisel.
submitted by Elsa Casey, Secretary