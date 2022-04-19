Atlantic man wins second lottery prize

ATLANTIC – For the second time in two years, an Atlantic man has won a big prize from the Iowa Lottery.
In June of 2020, Delbert Litteton had bought his usual lottery tickets, and discovered he had won $25,000 for life. He decided to take the lump sum, and after taxes were taken out of it, he actually received $276,900.
Even after that win, Littleton continued to buy lottery tickets, and this time received a $100,000 prize — which, after taxes, came to $71,000.
The first time Littleton won, he woke up his wife early in the morning — so they could double check the numbers — and when they determined they had won- he said they were dancing around their kitchen and hugging each other.
This time, Littleton tried a new lottery game “Power 10X,” and he originally won $20. He took those winnings and bought two more tickets. He was at home scratching off the tickets, and won $10 on one. Then came the second one — the $100,000 winning one.
“My heart started pounding through my chest, and I lost my breath for a minute,” he said. “The dog thought that I was crazy because I was running around the house, trying to breathe in and out, and keep from hyperventilating. (The dog) thought something was wrong. I sat down, and kept looking at it because I wanted to make sure I’d won what I’d won.”
After he figured out he’d actually won again, he called his wife.
“When I told her, she was out at the rock quarry with somebody, and as soon as I told her, I had to pull the phone away from my ear because she was yelling and screaming so loud about it,” he said. “(She said) You what? I can’t believe it!”
While last time, the couple decided to pay off and sell their current house, buy a new house and purchase new vehicles, and invest their money Littleton said this time, they plan to purchase a riding lawn mower and save the rest.
Whether or not Littleton will win again, he still plans to keep buying lottery tickets, because you never know what will happen next.
“You always gotta keep playing,” he said.