Trojans get ready for homecoming with game theme

ATLANTIC – Students and staff in Atlantic are getting into the “game” theme with this week’s homecoming activities.
The theme is “Trojans Got Game,” and dress up days correspond with different games. Today is Candyland or pajama day. Sept. 12 is Pac-Man or travel attire day. Sept. 13 is Battleship or Class Color Wars. Each class and staff members have certain colors they should wear, which are as follows: seniors - pink; juniors - black; sophomores - blue; freshman - white; eighth grade - orange; seventh grade - green; sixth grade - red; fifth grade - blue; fourth - white; third - pink; second - black; first - blue; kindergarten -white and staff - yellow. Preschool students will be wearing their class colors on Sept. 14, and colors for the different classes are as follows: Ms. Michaela - purple, Ms. Beth - green; and Ms. Christina - blue.Ms. Motana - yellow.
Sept. 14 is The Game of Life, or dress as you are in 10 or more years from now. Sept. 15 is Sorry Not Sorry or dress in your Trojan gear or black and gold.
Coronation will be held on Sept. 15 at 12:15 p.m. in the AHS Gym, and the public is invited to attend. Homecoming candidates include Bennett Whetstone, Erinchina Mark, Mason McFadden, Claire Pellett, Nicole Middents, Jade Harter, Maylynn Ferrell, Abigail Muller, Nick Bennett, Colton Rasmussen, Colton Becker, Brock Henderson, Dante Hedrington and Makayla Atkinson.
The Homecoming Parade will start at 2:30 p.m. The Freshman football game versus Winterset will start at 4:15 p.m., and the Varsity football game- also versus Winterset- will start at 7 p.m. The Homecoming Dance will be held on Sept. 16 at 8:30 p.m. at the AHS Commons.