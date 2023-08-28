This week, Sarah Selders will be providing live music and fresh, gourmet pizza will be on site from Hungry Spartan Pizza. Numerous vendors will be in attendance offering sweet treats, plants, crafts, baked goods and produce, produce, produce!
Our featured kids activity will be ‘Art in the Park’, featuring fun artistic crafts for kids to do, provided by Your Forte. Visiting organizations include Zion Recovery and Cass County Cats. Yard games will also be on hand, provided by Atlantic Parks & Recreation.
This week you can look forward to the following vendors: Bridgewater Farms: wide assortment of produce, Brun Ko Farms: assortment of tomatoes, peppers, herbs, eggs, pork, lamb & chicken, Frosting, Inc.: gourmet cupcakes, Sue’s Country Garden: assortment of plants, produce, baked goods & jams/jellies, Cake’s,Cookies & Confections: assorted pastries & desserts, CJ Treats: baked goods & candles, soaps, body scrubs & oil diffusers, CK3 Farms: wide assortment of produce including watermelon
Harrisdale Farmstead: assortment of produce, Holaday Baking Company: assortment of baked goods & concession items,Imagine Garden Gifts: unique garden gifts including antique, vintage, and repurposed planters, Johnna Joy Designs: wide selection of handmade jewelry & art, Kringleman: assorted Danish pastries
Neighborhood Bakehouse: sourdough, baguettes, sandwich bread & mini chocolate baguettes, Noble Provisions: homegrown ribeyes, beef snacks (jerky, summer sausage, beef sticks), beef brats, patties, pork brats, Italian sausage, & ground pork, Oak Hill Honey: home raised raw packaged honey, Piper’s Brae: assorted produce, jams/jellies, syrups & eggs
Ter-Bear Honey: home raised raw packaged honey and The 11th Acre: wide assortment of produce, baked goods, cottage foods & crafts.
All vendors accept cash, with many accepting credit cards and Venmo. All qualifying food vendors accept SNAP/EBT (also known as food stamps) with all fresh produce vendors accepting Double Up Food Bucks–coupons given for SNAP/EBT purchases of fresh produce.
For updates and information on Produce in the Park or how to sign up to participate, visit www.produceintheparkatlanticiowa.com. ‘Like’ or ‘follow’ Produce in the Park on Facebook (www.facebook.com/ProduceInThePark) or Instagram (www.instagram.com/produceintheparkatlanticia/).
Produce in the Park is sponsored by: First Whitney Bank & Trust, Cass Health, Nishna Valley Family YMCA, Gregg Young of Atlantic, Atlantic Area Chamber of Commerce and the City of Atlantic.