Park employees, former board member recognized

ATLANTIC – Atlantic Park Employees Don Prall, Steve Harrington and Mike Waters and former Atlantic Park Board Member Stuart Dusenberry were recognized on Thursday morning for their years of service for the department during an Atlantic Chamber Ambassador visit.
Dusenberry was recognized for 12 years as a member of the park board, Prall was recognized for 13 years with the department, Harrington was recognized for four years with the department and Waters was recognized for three years with the department.
Atlantic Park Director Bryant Rasmussen said Dusenberry’s work as a park board member helped make improvements that made the department more successful.
“During his tenure, there were a lot of things that got done with upgrades to parks and staffing, that have definitely set us up to see the success that we’re seeing now as well as into the future.”
Rasmussen said he can’t say enough about how important the employees are to the department.
“Their contributions to this department are astronomical,” he said. “Their job title is mowers- but they’re electricians, plumbers, mechanics, concrete layers, tree trimmers, you name it, I’ve probably asked them or needed them to help with something in one way or another. And they never say no, and they never hesitate to jump up and handle whatever it is that I’m throwing in their general direction. And also they’re a wealth of knowledge for whenever I need to pick their brains- here’s an idea I have — what are your thoughts? They’re hands down the best group of guys I could have worked for me and I’m very, very appreciative of them because the things that they do for our department can’t be matched.”
Rasmussen also mentioned one employee who could not attend — Tyler Christensen — who has helped for five years, and works during the summer. He is currently a teacher and coach for the Audubon School District.