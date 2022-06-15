Father, Son Assault
ATLANTIC - A Walnut man has been charged with assault, a simple misdemeanor, after allegedly attacking his father.
According to court documents on June 3, Cody Pleis, 31, of Walnut, was visiting his father Tony Mayo Sr. at 606 Elm St. in Atlantic. The two were talking on the porch of the house when Pleis began attacking him.
“Mr. Mayo stated that his son, Cody Pleis was at his house and they were talking and Cody started to attack him. The attack happened on the porch of the residence, by Mr. Mayo getting pushed up against the house knocking down items on the porch and there was a good amount of blood on the porch. As the assault was going on Mr. Mayo's wife came out and tried to pull Cody off Mr. Mayo. Mrs. Mayo stated that when she came out Cody had Mr. Mayo in a choke hold and Mr. Mayo was starting to pass out.”
Cass County EMS came to the residence and did an exam and he refused medical treatment.
Pleis left the scene before police arrived. He was later contacted by phone and claimed that Mayo had started the fight and he had used the choke hold to stop the encounter. He also provided police with pictures of his “lip that had two cuts on them.”
Pleis was issued a summons to appear.
Atlantic woman charged with forgery
Jennifer Rene (Dellaca) Larson, 33, of Atlantic has been charged with Forgery, a Class D Felony, after attempting to pass a bad check to purchase a vehicle.
According to court documents Larry E. Dellaca reported Jennifer Dellaca had written and attempted to buy a vehicle for $2500 at TW Auto in Atlantic. TW Auto refused to accept the check and she subsequently attempted to cash the check at First Whitney Bank, which also refused.
After returning to TW Auto, they managed to get the checkbook from her and returned it to Larry Dellaca. The checkbook had three other checks forged, only one other check had an amount filled in for $1000. Only the $2500 check had a forged signature. Both 1st Whitney Bank and TW Auto confirmed Jennifer attempted to utter Larry's checks.
She was taken into custody and jailed.