Cass/Atlantic Development Corp. (CADCO) and Anita Development have partnered to address the housing need in Anita and Cass County.
“Housing shortages are an issue in most of rural Iowa. There is a need for new developments, rehab of existing homes and housing in infill lots around the County. With the influx of individuals looking to move back to the area, and even possibly work from home, the need continues to rise,” Jennifer McEntaffer, CADCO Executive Director stated.
The two organizations and the City of Anita have partnered with contractors Mike Baragary and Kirk Henningsen to construct a 1,277 square foot house on a vacant lot owned by Anita Development. The house will be a three-bedroom, two-bathroom home, with an attached garage and unfinished basement. The location of the lot was chosen due to its close proximity to CAM Schools and the Anita Wellness Center.
“It is our hope that the home will be built, sold and we can continue to increase the housing stock, one infill house at a time, throughout Cass County,” mentioned McEntaffer.
To keep up with population growth, Iowa will need 47,000 more homes by 2030, according to the Iowa Finance Authority.
“The need for more housing exists throughout the State and specifically Cass County. We all need to work together to address this problem. Anita Development appreciates CADCO’s assistance and looks forward to working with CADCO on this project,” Darrell Hockenberry, Anita Development Chairman stated.
CADCO is a 501c6 non-profit that serves as the Economic Development Authority for Cass County, Iowa. CADCO directs economic development initiatives, facilitates community cooperation, and assists organizations in their pursuit of local development efforts to enhance quality of life in Cass County. To learn more, visit their website at www.atlanticiowa.com/cadco.