CASS COUNTY – The 2023 Cass County Fair Royalty was chosen Thursday night as the Cass County Fair kicked off, and Dylan Comes received the title of King while Natalie Behnken received the title of Queen. Rio Johnson received the title of Princess while Tristan Becker received the title of Prince. Comes also received the title of Mr. Congeniality, and Claire Pellett received the title of Miss Congeniality.
Comes is the son of Chad and Tresa Comes and a member of the Atlantic FFA. Behnken is the daughter of Blaine and Kim Behnken and a member of the C & M Champions 4-H Club and the CAM FFA. Johnson is the daughter of Jim and Melissa Johnson and a member of the Grove HOT 4-H Club and the Atlantic FFA. Becker is the son of Chad and Melissa Becker and a member of the Union Leaders 4-H Club and the CAM FFA. Pellett is the daughter of Brad and Kristy Pellett and member of the Pymosa 4-H Club and Atlantic FFA.
The Little Miss and Little Mister Candidates were also chosen, and Eve Erickson, daughter of Richard and Traci Erickson, received the Little Miss title. Milo Sager, son of Tucker and Meaghan Sager, received the Little Mister title.