CASS COUNTY – The Cass County Board of Supervisors approved on Tuesday allowing the McLaren family to plant a replacement memorial tree around the courthouse.
Cass County Sheriff Darby McLaren, representing the family, said his grandfather previously served as the Cass County Assessor, and a tree was planted for him when he passed away.
“Over 50 years ago, my grandfather was the Cass County Assessor,” he told the board. “Around 50 years ago, he passed away. His grandkids have a picture of them planting a tree as a memorial in front of the courthouse. There were thoughts of recreating that picture and planting another tree.”
“I think it’s a great idea,” Board member Bernard Pettinger said.
In other business, the board approved a letter of support for a grant application for Iowa Western Community College to receive grant funds for a CDL training program at the different campuses. Cass County Engineer Trent Wolken said a program like that would be beneficial for the county since it’s not always easy to find people who have that license.
“It’s going to get to the point where I'm going to have to hire someone without a CDL, and then train them,” Wolken said.