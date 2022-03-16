CASS COUNTY — The Cass County Board of Supervisors approved a 3% raise for most elected officials Tuesday and a 13% increase for the County Sheriff — the result of a new “Back the Blue” state law.
The action came after the board struggled with setting employee compensation following the passing of a new state “Back the Blue” law that requires the salaries of County Sheriff’s to be “comparable to salaries paid to professional law enforcement administrators and command officers of the state patrol, the division of criminal investigation of the department of public safety, and city police chiefs employed by cities of similar population to the population of the county.”
That requirement resulted in the County Compensation Board recommending a 26% increase in January for the Sheriff’s salary based on a comparison of police chief salaries in Norwalk and Boone- cities with populations comparable to the county’s.
The board also recommended a 6% increase for the Auditor, Treasurer, Recorder, Attorney, and Supervisors, but the issue affects nearly all county employees since wages for deputies within a department are generally tied to the salary of the department head — and the increase at the top trickles down through the department.
State law allows the supervisors to cut the recommendation as long it is by same percentage across the board.
So Tuesday the supervisors cut the recommendations in half, approving a 3% raise for the Auditor, Treasurer, Recorder, Attorney, and Supervisors, and a 13% increase for the Sheriff.
“I want everyone to understand that some of this was driven by state legislation that we had no control over. The Back the Blue law had an impact on this tremendously,” Supervisor John Hartkopf said.
The action will increase the County Attorney’s pay to $124,081; the Auditor, Recorder and Treasurer to $65,433 and the Supervisors to $32,759 — the chairman of the board will receive an additional $1,000. The Sheriff’s wages will increase to $94,167 up from his current salary of $83,334.
The board also approved the Secondary Roads Employees Bargaining Unit Agreement that includes an increase of around 3% for most department employees.
In other business
The board agreed to use just under $109,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funds to purchase new election equipment.
“We have 12 precincts and we ordered… 14 (ADA compliant machines), 14 scanners,” deputy auditor Sheri Karnes said.
The board also discussed the possibility of using ARPA funds for projects involving proposed daycare facilities in Griswold, Massena and at the Nishna Valley Family YMCA. No action was taken while board members agreed to meet with representatives from each to get more information or ask for a written request for funding.
Board members did indicate they supported the projects would be open to provide some amount of funding.