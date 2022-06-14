Fewer lifeguards means limited numbers at Sunnyside Pool

ATLANTIC – While Sunnyside Pool had to limit the number of people who could go to the pool on Monday, Atlantic Park Director Bryant Rasmussen said he didn’t expect any shutdowns throughout the rest of the week, except for the scheduled ones this Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
The pool only had two lifeguards available on Monday, which meant only 40 people would be allowed to use the pool that day, and Rasmussen said it’s possible that could happen again, however, he didn’t think that would mean shutting down any other days this week.
“We should be good for the rest of the week because we had at least two lifeguards on staff,” Rasmussen said Monday afternoon. “Aside from (possibly) having to do reduced capacity, we will be able to open up.”
Rasmussen said they are still looking for lifeguards, and while most people assume that’s a job for teenagers or someone who can only work a 40 hour work week, he said, that isn’t the case.
“It’s considered a 15, 16, 17 year old job, but anybody can become a lifeguard,” he said. “It can be a parent whose kid comes to the pool every day. (Or if someone who just wants to work weekends,) If you’ve got weekends free, and you want to make a little cash on the side, we can offer that for you as well because it allows us to open up our pool as much as we possibly can.”
Rasmussen said there are certain swimming requirements, and people have to take classes to be certified in CPR and first aid to be a lifeguard. Individuals can either stop by the park office for an application or find one online at the park and recreation website if they are interested, and if selected, go through the certification process to be a lifeguard.