Can you imagine a way to support the local economy, fight inflation, support small farmers and work on climate change in one easy swoop? Well, there is a way that we can work on all of these issues and stay right here at home in our community of Atlantic and Cass County. Start your summer out right on June 2nd by participating in Produce in the Park (PIP) at the Atlantic City Park.
The Produce in the Park Board and Brigham Hoegh have put together a summer of fun and activities, besides healthy, nutritious foods for our community. Opening night will include local musician Jason Reed, pizza by Hungary Spartan Pizza and a drawing for $350 in produce from Bridgewater Farm. There will also be baked goods, honey, crafts, eggs and meats. Everything you need in a fun evening that creates community within our own city park.
Money spent at PIP stays in our community. Vendors buy groceries, gas and other daily necessities when they are in town. What a fantastic way to keep our rural economy going. We can fight inflation by spending less on foods and goods imported from other countries. Supporting the hard working vegetable and livestock farmers helps fight climate change by buying their fresh products that were processed on the farm or in our local lockers. But remember, the vendors that are selling their products need to be able to show a profit. In order to be profitable, they must charge the prices that it takes to make or raise the items they have for sale. The folks are small business people and probably put together a business plan each year to help them decide what they charge. Sure, you may find something cheaper at a grocery store, but you will not find the freshness that the vegetable and livestock farmers will sell you.
An important by product of supporting our local economy is that we are working together to create a healthy, engaged community. There are days when we wake up and feel the turmoil of a world that is out of control. What we can do to overcome come this feeling of being overwhelmed is to come together to create support each other and a viable rural community.
What I love about PIP is seeing families come to play and to learn about good nutrition. To see people smiling and engaging in conversation can overcome the nastiness that we sometimes feel when we see/hear people arguing about politics and the economy. Sure, we have differences of opinion and it's important to be respectful of and listen to what others are saying. Perhaps in conversations that happen in the park, solutions to problems can be articulated and implemented.
After two years of COVID and being isolated, this is a good time to come together as a community. Look at what Shift Atl is doing. A group of women have gotten together and are working towards solutions on housing in Atlantic. Organizations around Atlantic are all working in coalition towards a better community, those ideas and solutions are happening in our city park. We can do that too by supporting Produce in the Park.