The Atlantic News Telegraph is offering readers a chance to recognize a teacher in its Teacher of the Month contest.
The contest will last throughout the current school year, and start next month. Readers will nominate teachers throughout a month, and voting will take place in the next month. For example, teachers will be nominated in September for the October Teacher of the Month, and then the voting will take place in October for that teacher. Teachers in elementary, middle school, high school and local colleges can be nominated from the News-Telegraph’s coverage area.
To nominate or vote for a teacher, go to atlanticnewstelegraph.com and look for the Teacher of the Month photo. Click on that and follow the instructions.
The winning teacher each month will receive a prize package.