ATLANTIC — Third district congressional candidate, Republican Zach Nunn, said Wednesday new polling indicates he is pulling away from incumbent Cindy Axne thanks, in part, he says to Iowan’s rejecting the false claims in her political ads.
“Its clear that she only has two things to run on and that is millions of dollars in negative attack ads,” Nunn said Wednesday in stop in Atlantic to tour Atlantic Bottling Company.
The hotly contested race has garnered national attention in the battle to control the House of Representatives. The race has been deemed “leaning Republican” by the website Sabato’s Crystal Ball and has been “neck and neck” for weeks.
Tuesday Nunn said new polling out today indicates that he has widened the gap with 46% while Axne has dropped to 42%.
“It went from us being tied at 43 to now we are up 46 and she is down to 42. So she is losing votes with the Chinese and Adventureland. That cost her four points, that commercial alone. We’re pulling ahead. That being said I’m following the Terry Branstad model of run like your five points down and get out there and work for it.”
Earlier this year Axne began running an ad that tried to tie Nunn to death of an 11-year-old boy at the park following an accident on the Raging River ride.
“A tragedy that could have been avoided. But Zach Nunn took money from Adventureland CEO. Then sponsored legislation to loosen amusement park safety rules,” the Axne for Congress Campaign ad stated.
Nunn did accept $2,500 in 2018 and $2,500 in 2020 from the now-former CEO of Adventureland.
Axne has released a second Adventureland ad along with two more attacking Nunn’s stance on abortion and another that accuses him of taking “thousands from a Chinese government owned-business.”
Nunn pushed back on both Tuesday.
“I served and continue to serve in the US military — I have a top secret level security clearance — I go through an extensive background search every year. It’s not only patently false it’s embarrassing to her,” he said.
“I’ve been on the counter intelligence desk for China for three years. I was in the intelligence community and we’ve supported operations in the South China Sea. That ad specifically addresses that I got endorsed by Farm Bureau and its 180,000 members and received one check from Syngenta for $2,500 which is an ag based producer here and employs hundreds of Iowans. She tried to get the exact same check — she didn’t get it, she didn’t get Farm Bureau’s endorsement so her accusation now is anybody who believes in ag has tie to China whether it is selling to China or has a very extended parental conglomerate that might be minority owned by Chinese. That is somehow supporting China.
If you were to believe Cindy Axne she is jealous she didn’t get the endorsements we received and now she’s saying anyone that does ag business with China is somehow a Chinese spy. I dismiss that one unequivocally and I’m very disappointed this is the approach she is taking.”
Federal election records show Nunn did accepted $2,500 in March from Syngenta Political Action Committee. Syngenta, which produces seeds and other agriculture products, was acquired by ChemChina, a Chinese government-owned business in 2017.
Axne herself visited the company in Nov. 2019 to “discuss trade, USMCA biofuels, technology, and rural broadband with their team” and praised Syngenta for “powering Iowa agriculture” and said she was “glad to hear from our neighbors.”
Nunn and Axne have also traded barbs regarding their respective stances on abortion. Nunn caused a stir during an earlier debate when he raised his hand when asked which candidates supported the prohibition of abortion in all cases, including rape and incest.
But he has since clarified that while that is his personal belief, but when it comes to policy he he opposes later term abortions and supports execptions for the health of the mother, rape and incest.
“Personally that would be the way that I felt,” he said. “I’m the father to four kids, we have two foster kids of our own, that’s where I would be personally. But as a policy matter it’s very different. That goes out to the entire state and we have a strong voting record showing repeatedly that’s where we are, no late term abortions, excemptions for the health of the mother, and the very rare cases, of rape and incest.”
Nunn voted for two different state bills that would limit abortion access in Iowa that provided for exceptions to protect the life and health of the mother and in 2018 voted for exceptions in the case of rape or incest.
“In iowa we have consistently voted for no late term abortions. I’m a pro-life candidate, I think that is very important. At the same time we recognize there are exceptions which we voted on repeatedly to save the health of the mother and the case of rape, incest or fetal non-viability. I think that is where the vast majority of Iowans are.
What has been lacking from this conversation… is what her voting record looks like.”
Nunn conversly claimed that Axne supports “abortion on demand” and voted against the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Amendment that would have required health care providers to immediately take a baby that survives abortion to the hospital for life-saving care.
“That is truly barbaric,” he said. “The only countries that do that are North Korea and China. So if there is a chinese connection anywhere it’s involving legislation off of what she has done. That’s frightening.”
Axne’s campaign has stated that she voted against adding that amendment to a bill addressing tobacco use among young Americans because it was unrelated and should not be attached to that bill.
Nunn and Axne are scheduled to square off in a debate on Oct. 6 on KCCI-TV.