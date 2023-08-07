About a half-million gallons of untreated wastewater spilled from Fontanelle’s sewer system this week amid unrelenting rainfall, according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources.
Wastewater from the southwest Iowa town went into a nearby creek that flows into the Middle Nodaway River starting about 2:50 a.m. Aug. 2 and didn’t cease until the rain stopped that afternoon.
There was no obvious environmental impact from the spill because the rain diluted the wastewater, said Kristi Burg, a senior environmental specialist for the DNR who investigated the incident.
A total of more than 6 inches of rain fell in the area, the National Weather Service reported.
Rainfall is not supposed to inundate municipal wastewater systems in Iowa. It’s possible that there are breaches in Fontanelle’s system that allowed rainwater to penetrate it, or that residents have improperly plumbed their basement sump pumps to flow into sewer drains, Burg said.
“Sometimes residents will have their sump pumps hooked up to sanitary sewer lines,” Burg said. “Most communities have ordinances against that, but if they don’t enforce the ordinance, it can happen.”
City leaders in Fontanelle, a town of about 700 in Adair County, plan to investigate the prevalence of improperly connected sump pumps and to test its sewer system for leaks to prevent a future overflow, Burg said. They also might update pumps in the system to accommodate higher flows.