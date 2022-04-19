Anita and Wiota Firefighters called to Interstate 80 near the 70 and 73 mile markers for small grass fire at approximately 3 p.m. on Tuesday, according to scanner traffic. Adair Firefighters were also be called to respond.
A very short video of the 2022 Atlantic Easter Egg Hunt which was held on April 16 at the Atlantic City Park.
