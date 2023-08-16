ADAIR COUNTY – The Adair County Board of Supervisors approved Wednesday hiring Nathan Reed for the Elections and Real Estate Deputy position in the Adair County Auditor’s office.
In July, Adair County Auditor Mandy Berg reported that Josh Nelson, who was the former elections deputy, would be leaving the position at Adair County Auditor’s office and going to work at the Secretary of State’s office.
Berg said Wednesday they received eight applications for the job, and determined Reed was the best person for the job following interviews. She said Reed is originally from Missouri, but is currently residing in Fontanelle, and his tentative start date would be Aug. 30.
Berg is also in the process of hiring an Auditor Payroll Clerk. Last week, the board approved changing the job classification for Timber Woolsey from Auditor Clerk to Deputy Auditor, since she had been taking on more of Nelson’s duties, and Berg previously said current Deputy Auditor Sandy Mitchell was interested in retiring at the end of the year. Berg said last week Mitchell thought she would like to leave near the beginning of December.