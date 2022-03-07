Welcome back to “Dinner in a Pinch” with Chef Jamie Koehler. Many an otherwise happy soul can be affected by the weather, some of us suffer from Seasonal Affective Disorder and experience the Winter Blues. Thank God we have been experiencing warmer weather and bright sunshine filled days are back.
For today’s recipe I’d like to share a very special original recipe that is fun and easy to make on either a traditional gas grill or counter top electric grill (Foreman Grill works great as well). While working at Hy-Vee grocery store in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. As an Executive Store Chef, I would often be asked by our vendors and specialty local product vendors to include their product in one of my daily Chef’s Demo’s and recipes. In this Grilled then chilled recipe I used Salsa 605 a locally made fresh pureed style or restaurant style salsa please feel free to substitute something comparable.
Salmon 605
You will need:
Grill, two medium sized metal bowls, ice, water. one medium-large mixing bowl from for Ranchero Guacamole
Ingredients:
Three 5oz skinless Fresh Caught Salmon fillets
Red Chili infused olive oil
Steak Montreal Seasoning
Six fresh limes
One double pack of Wholly Guacamole (Mild)
One large bag of White Corn mini rounds tortillas chips
One bottle of Paul Newman’s Ranch Dressing
One bunch fresh cilantro
One jar fresh made restaurant Salsa
Kosher Salt to taste
A) Bring grill to medium heat then Brush/coat all the salmon evenly with your red chili infused Olive oil and season lightly on all sides with Steak Montreal Seasoning. Cook to medium rare finish “ceviche style” in metal bowl with the line juice of three lines. To accomplish this first you: Grill it. Then you chill it. Place crushed ice or ice with water in one metal bowl an then one metal bowl on top.
B) Crumble your grilled salmon fillets with 1/4 cup “Salsa 605” or your favorite pureed restaurant style fresh made salsa. Sprinkle with a little Kosher Salt and mix gently by hand with half of the fresh finely chopped cilantro. Set aside to rest.
C) combine equal parts Paul Newman’s Ranch Dressing and the Wholly Guacamole Mild mix in the remaining finely chopped cilantro and the juice and zest of the remaining two lines. Mix gently.
D) To prepare: place one dollop of the Ranchero Guacamole onto each tortillas chip mini round and using a teaspoon place the Salmon 605 Ceviche on top. A dinner portion can be prepared by using white corn tostadas. Serve fresh and enjoy!