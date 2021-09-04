CASS COUNTY – The Cass County Board of Supervisors approved matching $17,699.62 for a $353,992 grant for the Cass County Fire Association that will be used to purchase radios for county fire departments.
Chairman Steve Baier said the matching funds will come from Local Option Sales Tax. While the board considered using American Rescue Act funds, Baier said, guidelines don’t recommend using the funds for grants. American Rescue Act funds are federal funds to support efforts to decrease the spread of COVID-19 and to replace revenue lost by state and local governments.
Atlantic Fire Department Member Mark McNees made the request last week, saying the total cost for the radios is $371,692, and radios can be purchased between this August and Aug. 23, 2023.
Cass County Emergency Management Coordinator Mike Kennon said the new radios would help get more firefighters communicating on the same frequency as law enforcement. He said all law enforcement are on one frequency, but most fire departments only have one or two radios that can be used on the law enforcement frequency.