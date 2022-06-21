Fun continues at Produce in the Park June 23 with BBQ and Bounce Houses

ATLANTIC – Produce in the Park continues to be a popular spot this summer. Weekly food trucks are believed to be playing a role in increased attendance. On June 23, A-Town SmokeShack will be at the park. A-Town SmokeShack is expanding their menu this week to include pulled pork nachos, hot dogs, and kids meals, in addition to their traditional brisket and pulled pork barbeque sandwiches and meals, sides including cheesy potatoes and baked beans, chips, and ice-cold drinks.
In addition to food trucks, an increased number of visiting organizations and vendors is also drawing more people to the park. The Nishna Valley Family YMCA is the June sponsor of Produce in the Park and continues to bring bounce houses and activities to the park every week this month. The bounce houses are a kid favorite, and parents and guardians are reminded there are just two weeks left in the month of June to enjoy the fun.
Other activities at the park on June 23 include coloring with Cass County PROSPER as part of Self-Care Summer, yard games with Atlantic Parks & Recreation, and gardening information from Cass County Master Gardeners. Zion Integrated Behavioral Health Services and the Cass County chapter of the American Cancer Society will also be at the park, the Guest Chef will be sharing free samples of kale chips, and Sarah Selders will be performing live. Lastly, nearly 20 vendors will be at the park on June 23, including popular dessert vendor Frosting Inc.
On June 16, Produce in the Park introduced a new market layout to help with traffic flow. Additional sidewalks and shady spaces are now being utilized. Produce in the Park thanks Atlantic Parks and Recreation for maintaining a beautiful city park and encourages shoppers to bring blankets or lawn chairs to relax, hang out, and picnic in the park.
Payment methods accepted: All vendors accept cash. Many accept credit card and Venmo. All qualifying food vendors accept SNAP/EBT (also known as food stamps). All fresh produce vendors both accept and distribute Double Up Food Bucks (coupons given for SNAP/EBT purchases of fresh produce).
Produce in the Park June 2022 farmers markets are sponsored by the Atlantic Community Promotion Commission, the Nishna Valley Family YMCA, Cass County Tourism, Cass Health, First Whitney Bank and Trust, the Atlantic Area Chamber of Commerce, and Deter Motor Co.
For updates on Produce in the Park, follow Produce in the Park on Facebook (www.facebook.com/ProduceInThePark) or Instagram (www.instagram.com/produceintheparkatlanticia/), or visit the Produce in the Park website to sign up for the e-newsletter at www.produceintheparkatlanticiowa.com.
Food Truck: Local Fav A-Town SmokeShack BBQ - Brisket & Pulled Pork sandwiches and meals; Pulled Pork Nachos; Hot Dogs; Kids Meals
Activities: Bounce Houses, Yard Games, Coloring, and more
Live Music: Sarah Selders
Guest Chef: Taste test kale chips and fresh kale
Highlights: Fresh produce, local meats, farm-fresh eggs, honey, popcorn, fresh lemonade, pastries, kringle, soaps, candles, freshies, art, jewelry, and more!
Visiting organizations: Atlantic Parks and Recreation, Cass County Master Gardeners
Self-Care Summer activities and info: Zion Integrated Behavioral Health
Free drawing for a dozen eggs sponsored by the Cass County Local Food Policy Council. (Anyone age 18+ can enter for free. Winner will be drawn June 23 and pick up eggs on June 30.)
Payment methods accepted: All vendors accept cash. Many accept credit card and Venmo. All qualifying food vendors accept SNAP/EBT (also known as food stamps). All fresh produce vendors both accept and distribute Double Up Food Bucks (coupons given for SNAP/EBT purchases of fresh produce).