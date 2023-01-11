Iowa State honors December graduates
AMES, Iowa (January 9, 2023) - Nearly 1,800 graduates received degrees from Iowa State University in December. Graduate and undergraduate commencement ceremonies were held Dec. 16-17 at Hilton Coliseum.
Beate Schmittmann, dean of the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, spoke at the graduate ceremony. Alumnus Suku Radia, who retired in 2017 as chief executive officer (CEO) of Bankers Trust and currently serves as an executive-in-residence in the Ivy College of Business, gave the undergraduate address.
Following are graduates from your area:
HOMETOWN, STATE; NAME, DEGREE (if listed), MAJOR(S), HONORS (if listed)
Adair, IA
Shelby Soper, Master of Arts, Political Science
Atlantic, IA
Mason Goergen, Bachelor of Science, Civil Engineering
Avoca, IA
Katherine Wise, Bachelor of Science, Kinesiology and Health, Cum Laude
Carson, IA
Riley Raney, Bachelor of Arts, English and Technical Communication, Summa Cum Laude
Exira, IA
Sadie Welter, Bachelor of Science, Physics, Magna Cum Laude
Harlan, IA
Morgan Goetz, Bachelor of Science, Elementary Education, Magna Cum Laude
Kyle Knudson, Bachelor of Science, Finance and Accounting, Magna Cum Laude
Padyn Reep, Bachelor of Arts, English and Education Secondary, Cum Laude
Tyler Schaben, Bachelor of Science, Accounting, Summa Cum Laude
Tyler Schaben, Bachelor of Science, Finance, Summa Cum Laude
Andrew Schechinger, Bachelor of Science, Entrepreneurship
Irwin, IA
Lauren Botine, Master of Science, Agronomy
Kirkman, IA
Reece Nielsen, Bachelor of Science, Financial Counseling and Planning, Summa Cum Laude
Red Oak, IA
Hannah Vial, Bachelor of Science, Elementary Education, Magna Cum Laude
Zoey Welter, Bachelor of Science, Biology (AGLS), Cum Laude
Shoreline, WA
Mario Galvao-Wilson, Bachelor of Science, Biology (AGLS), Cum Laude
Wiota, IA
Nicole Eilts, Bachelor of Science, Accounting