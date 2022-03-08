ADAIR COUNTY – The Adair County Board of Supervisors approved last Wednesday a 90 day agreement with Adams County to help with engineering services since the county doesn’t currently have an engineer. The agreement said Adams County agrees to reimburse Adair County for engineer services for that period of time.
Adair County Engineer Nick Kauffman said people have already contacted him about upcoming projects in Adams County.
“I’ve had a lot of conversations with Adams County,” Kauffman said. “Getting a lot of emails. Everybody’s evidently heard that I was going to help so I’ve been getting a lot of questions.”
He said Adams County has a good assistant engineer, “but he’s only been there two months.”