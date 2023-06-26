The Cass County Sheriff’s Office recently recognized tenured employees of the Sheriff’s Office, the Cass County Jail and the Cass County Communication’s Center. The Sheriff’s Office recognized employees from these departments that hold 10 or more years of continued service. These employees have been and continue to be vital assets for our County. The dedication and true value of these employees was exemplified during recent difficult times of Covid-19 and widespread employee shortages. All agencies within the State are going through hardships in an attempt to recruit and retain employees to provide 24/7/365 coverage. Cass County is fortunate to have this number of quality employees who have given more than 10 years of service to our County.
“We extend our sincerest thanks to each and every one!” officials said.
Employees include Chris Droll (26 years), Jennifer Holaday (25 years), Steph Witzman (24 years), Joni Knudsen (22 years), John Westering (20 years), Kyle Quist (18 years), Stacey Misner (18 years), Ben Bartholomew (16 years), Bobbi Jo Steffensmeier (15 years), Sue Meier (15 years), Josh McLaren (14 years) and Dorothy Cable (10 years).