COLUMBIA, S.C. – A Kimballton native volunteered at a local food bank to give back to the community during Columbia Navy Week Oct. 18 - Oct. 24.
Lt. J.G. Taylor Petersen is a 2010 Atlantic High School graduate. Today, Petersen serves aboard USS James E. Williams.
James E. Williams is the namesake of Chief Petty Officer James Elliott Williams, one of the Navy's most highly decorated enlisted sailors. Through his 20 years of service, Williams earned 18 awards including the Medal of Honor and Purple Heart (with two gold stars). Williams was born in Fort Mill, South Carolina.
“We have an awesome namesake for our ship,” said Petersen. “James E. Williams was a hero and it is an honor to represent this command.”
The Harvest Hope Food Bank’s mission is to eliminate hunger and food insecurity for South Carolina residents. 13 sailors volunteered during this event which resulted in 434 boxes being packed with non-perishable food items such as pasta, green beans and crackers. The boxes will feed 434 families in need.
“In order to fulfill our mission, we need volunteers, volunteers like the sailors, that will help us,” said Sarah Gibson, the Agency Relations Coordinator for Harvest Hope Food Bank. “Without the volunteer labor hours, saving us money and time, we wouldn’t be able to meet as much of a need.”
Columbia Navy Week will have approximately 75 events designed to bring American’s closer to their Navy.
Some of the featured events throughout Columbia Navy Week include live band performances, educational demonstrations, an enlistment ceremony and much more.
“Navy weeks are important to be able to interact with local communities and give them a better picture of who we are and what we do,” said Petersen.
As a member of the U.S. Navy, Petersen, as well as other sailors, know they are a part of a service tradition providing unforgettable experiences through leadership development, world affairs and humanitarian assistance. Their efforts will have a lasting effect around the globe and for generations of sailors who will follow.
"Serving in the Navy means putting the country first and yourself last,” added Petersen.