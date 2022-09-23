Dennis Nelson

Atlantic – Dennis Nelson drives a taxi for Southwest Iowa Transit Agency (SWITA) in Atlantic and prides himself on getting people where they need to go. Drivers like Dennis are vital to rural communities as they allow people to get around when they otherwise would have no access to transportation on their own.

