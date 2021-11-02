ATLANTIC – Two candidates for Atlantic Mayor- Tim Teig and Grace Garrett — will compete in a runoff election- after neither candidate received 50 % of the total vote to become mayor Tuesday night.
Four candidates originally ran for Atlantic Mayor after former Mayor Dave Jones decided not to run again earlier this year. Besides Teig and Garrett, Kathy Somers and Pat McCurdy were candidates for mayor, and according to results from the Cass County Auditor’s Office, Teig received 523 votes or 42.45% and Garrett received 463 votes or 37.58%. Somers received 165 votes or 13.39 % and McCurdy received 80 votes or 6.49%.
Teig and Garrett were both excited to be in the runoff election, thanks to the voters, and excited to persuade more voters to support them in it.
“I’m very excited that I did as well as I did, and I was the top vote getter,” Teig said. “I’m very happy that I got the support I did from the community. That’s encouraging. It leaves a lot of work to do between now and the runoff election to maintain that. I’m going to continue to try and get the message out to folks that I’m all about for the community in a positive way (and) getting things done. I’m hoping the folks that are ready for that to occur will reach out and support me.”
“I’m excited,” Garrett said. “I am looking forward to people voting for me. I want to win everybody’s vote because I will represent everyone in the city. I am looking forward to being the leader of our community as well as a team player. I am looking to showcase Atlantic as a great place to work, live and call home. (And quoting Winston Churchill) When we are together, nothing is impossible. And I believe we can come together as Atlantic and move our city forward.”