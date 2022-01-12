ANITA – In an effort to thank everyone who helped him throughout his life in a personal professional way, Bud Legg, former Anita resident, teacher, coach, and Iowa High School Athletic Association’s first Information director and historian, decided to write a book about his life.
“The book and my focus was a thank you to all the people who advocated for me throughout my high school and collegiate education and my employment opportunities,” Legg said.” I had wonderful teachers at Anita and Iowa State, that I met and truly great and inspiring educators at the three schools (Oakland, South Hamilton and Ames). I taught and coached or was an administrator for 36 years before winding up with the Iowa High School Athletic Association’s first Information director and historian, which led to a variety of tasks in service to the 438 schools of the Association and their State Events.”
Legg named the book after the advice his mother gave him in high school, and each time he started a new job - “Do your best and some more.”
Besides wanting to thank people for helping him through his professional life, Legg also focuses on his family life and growing up in a small town.
“There is a heavy ‘family theme’ (for 6.5 years I was raised in a single parent family as my father died when I was 5 and my youngest brother was born 12 days after he passed),” Legg said. “There is a small town small town flavor that Iowans can relate to.”
In writing the book, Legg said he discovered how neighbors and residents of Anita helped during his early years, and how blessed he and his family were to have those types of people in their lives.
“The experience was an affirmation of all that is good in people and communities and comes with the realization that I have truly been blessed,” he said. “People relish human interest stories and over four decades before Hillary Clinton wrote it takes a village to raise a child, the good people of Anita had already done it with the Legg kids.”
Legg said the book is resonating with readers who are finding it online on amazon.
“People tell me they can see a lot of themselves in the chapters,” Legg said. “People really like the anecdotes that are included – 55 of them – some will make you smile. Some will make you laugh and some will make your eyes moist. They also have commented on ‘how personal the connection they felt with the chapters.’”
Legg will be in Anita on Jan. 13 visiting students at CAM High School to discuss the book, and donate books to the school and the Anita Library. Later that day, he will be at the library for a program on the book, have a few copies available for purchase and autograph books people have already purchased.