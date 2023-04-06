ATLANTIC – Fund-raising for Atlantic’s splash pad can move forward after the city council Wednesday evening voted to allow a splash pad fund-raising committee that is not a subcommittee of the city to raise funds for the project. Council member Gerald Brink made a plea to let the committee do their job and move forward with the project after the funds were raised.
Fund-raising to move forward on splash pad project
Email Jennifer Nichols at news@ant-news.com
