Fund-raising to move forward on splash pad project

ATLANTIC – Fund-raising for Atlantic’s splash pad can move forward after the city council Wednesday evening voted to allow a splash pad fund-raising committee that is not a subcommittee of the city to raise funds for the project. Council member Gerald Brink made a plea to let the committee do their job and move forward with the project after the funds were raised.

