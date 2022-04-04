CASS COUNTY – Nishna Valley Family YMCA Executive Director Dan Haynes updated the Cass County Board of Supervisors on Thursday on the child care project at the YMCA — remodeling a racquetball court into a child care space- explaining the funding for the approximately $400,000 project is short at approximately $88,000. Haynes had spoken to the board previously about the project, and said Thursday there had been discussion about using American Rescue Act Plan Funds (ARPA) for the project. Board Chairman Steve Baier told Haynes there was an application officials need to fill out for ARPA funding, but the board didn’t make a decision on Thursday.
Cass County will receive approximately $2.4 million funds from ARPA which are federal funds designed to support efforts to decrease the spread of COVID-19 and to replace revenue lost by state and local governments.
Haynes said the advantage to remodeling the racquetball court is that some students attending the Ann Wickman Child Development Center can be moved to the space at the YMCA, which frees up space there for children on a waiting list. He said they could have five to 10 additional children attend the center if they could hire four more employees.