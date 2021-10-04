Special events this month only:
Meet the Candidates for Mayor
All four candidates will be at the library on Tuesday, October 19, 5-7 pm. Listen to the radio forum on Monday and then come to chat with the candidates on Tuesday. This will be an open house style with each candidate at their own area in the library. You can visit with as many as you'd like.
Used Book Sale
October 20, 21, & 22 9 am to 6 pm each day. It only happens twice a year and all proceeds support special programs and supplies for the library. Donations for the sale should be at the library by Saturday, October 16.
Cold Case Detectives
We're trying something new: fictional murder mystery games. October 26 at 5 pm for adults and October 28 at 3 pm for teens & tweens.
Children's Halloween Party
On Friday, October 29 at 4 pm the youth services staff will be holding a Halloween party for children (preschool through 5th grade). Costumes are optional.
Recurring programs:
Technology Tutor every Tuesday at 2 pm
Magic the Gathering will happen on October 5 & 12 (notice the change to 1st & 2nd Tuesdays this month) 4-6 pm
The League of Human Dignity will hold office hours at the library every Wednesday afternoon 1-3 pm
Holiday greeting cards is a new paper crafting program that will be themed for upcoming holidays. The first is for Halloween and will be offered twice to accommodate your schedule: Thursday, October 14 at 4 pm and Friday, October 15 at 10 am.
Third Thursday Book Club will meet on October 21 at 6:30 pm at Elixir. This month we are discussing The Guest List by Lucy Foley. Talk to Diane if you need a copy of the book or want more information about the book club.
We still offer curbside delivery by request. Please allow a half day between making the request and expected pick up time. You can also send a friend or family member to pick up on your behalf. Call or e-mail the library to make arrangements