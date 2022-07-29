May 12, 1947 – July 20, 2022
Funeral services for Penny Ann Akers, 75 were conducted by Pastor Glen Meyers on Monday, July 25, 2022 at 1:30 p.m. at the Exira Christian Church in Exira, with burial at Oakfield Cemetery East of Brayton. Casket bearers were Brandon Barringer, Bradley Barringer, Chris Poulsen, Jeff Petersen, Bart Peppers, Bruce Hansen. Honorary Casket Bearers were: Abel Barringer, Alyse Barringer, McKenna Barringer. Rhe Kessler Funeral Home in Exira, was in charge of the arrangements.
Penny Ann Akers, age 75 years and 70 days passed away Wednesday, July 20, 2022, at the Exira Care Center.
Penny was the daughter of Robert and Cleone (Duffield) Bates and grew up in rural Oakland. While in school, she participated in concerts, pep/marching, and dance bands while playing the alto saxophone. She played in the second chair at the state music competition many times. Penny was a member of XXXX 4-H Club. She was baptized at the Oakland Christian Church and a member of Rainbow.
Penny and Bob were married on June 26, 1970, at the Exira Christian Church. Together, they had their daughter, Robyne who joined an older sister, Paula, and brother, Troy from a previous marriage. Penny was a homemaker, and while raising their children, she worked at Exira Care Center, then over 30 years in the businesses of the Valley area. She also enjoyed being on a bowling team and their card clubs. Penny’s favorite pastime was reading, embroidery, canning, and baking her children’s wedding cakes as well as specialized cakes for family and friends. She loved reminiscing about her trips to the west and Buffalo RoundUp at Custer State Park. Penny loved to spend a lot of quality time with her two grandsons fishing, swimming, and reading books to them. She would bake special goodies and treats for the boys and their friends. Her greatest joy was the arrival of her great-grandkids.
Preceding her in death was her husband, Bob; her father, Robert; all of her sisters and brothers-in-law in Bob’s family, Dale and Leita Akers, Dalbert and Naomi Akers, Donald B Akers, Lola and Glen Petersen, Lois Ann and Raymond Newell, as well as her mother and father-in-law Otto and Mary Akers.
Survivors include her mother, Cleone Bates of Sioux City. Her children, Paula Barringer of Brayton, Troy Akers of Oakland, Robyne (Chris) Poulsen of Atlantic; her grandchildren: Brandon Barringer of Westside, Bradley (Chelsea Hedeen) Barringer of Otho, Tracy (Chris) Anzalone of Aurora, Ill., Britt Graham of Bentonville, Ark.; great-grandchildren are Abel and Alyse Barringer, McKenna Barringer, and Brandi Graham. Sisters include Peggy (Dale) Hunke of Pilger, Neb., and Bobette (James) Taylor of Elgin, Ill.. Other close family members are Connie Poulsen of Atlantic, and Cianna, Rylen, and Taelyn Johnson of Sac City. Many other loved ones including nieces and nephews.