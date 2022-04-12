Dogs and their owners got to have the first egg hunt of 2022 at the Buck Creek Dog Park on Saturday, thanks to an event sponsored by the Atlantic Animal Shelter and the Atlantic Parks and Recreation.
Plastic Easter eggs- filled with dog treats- were hidden on one side of the dog park and about 20 owners and their dogs got the chance to find the eggs and keep the treats, which came from Cappel’s Ace Hardware and R & B Feeds. Each dog and owner paid a $1 fee to participate, and their name was put into a drawing for dog toys from Wal-mart and Orscheln’s Farm and Home. Three grand prizes were donated from Chad Begley from the Kong Company, and were awarded to the following: Raven Peron of Cumberland, Madison Helvie of Atlantic and Gary Crosley of Atlantic.