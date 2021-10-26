Park restrooms closing

ATLANTIC – Atlantic Park restrooms will be closing this week, in part because of recent vandalism.
Atlantic Park Director Bryant Rasmussen said Monday that there has been damage to the bathrooms and fencing in Sunnyside Park that led to the decision.
“Last week they ripped our mirrors off the wall, and bashed them against some trees in the park,” Rasmussen said. “There were toilet paper holders smashed. It’s been a host of stuff.”
Since it was getting close to the time when the restrooms would be closed for the winter, Rasmussen said he and staff members decided to go ahead and close them all by the end of the week. He said employees in charge of doing the winterizing were almost done for the season, and the vandalism just “sped up” the decision to go ahead and do it.
He was frustrated and hoped closing everything would encourage people not to vandalize. The park does have trail cameras, and Rasmussen said staff are reviewing the pictures from it. He added that more cameras may be purchased in the future.
Despite the closings, Rasmussen said the goal is to have the park amenities open as long as possible and make a good impression on visitors.
“We want to continue to offer all the amenities that we have for as long as possible,” Rasmussen said. “We’re always looking to put our best foot forward.”