ATLANTIC – A presentation from an Arizona company hoping to build a splash pad in Atlantic will be held Tuesday, Sept. 6 at 5 p.m. at the Atlantic Chamber, according to Park Board Chairman Jolene Smith.
Interviews with the Atlantic boys cross country team.
